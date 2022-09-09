Spaten Optimator Doppelbock 3.75/5

Lets look at another German today in honor of the up coming Oktoberfest. Spaten Optimator is a doppel bock from one of worlds oldest breweries.
Dark, malty and a bit sweet. This brew didn't work for me. A better brew for the cooler weather.
Running 7.6 for the ABV the IBUs are guessed at 15 and the SRM by my eye is a nice rich ruby nut brown 88.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w me.
Big 3 folks !
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
