Spaten Optimator Doppelbock 3.75/5

Lets look at another German today in honor of the up coming Oktoberfest. Spaten Optimator is a doppel bock from one of worlds oldest breweries.

Dark, malty and a bit sweet. This brew didn't work for me. A better brew for the cooler weather.

Running 7.6 for the ABV the IBUs are guessed at 15 and the SRM by my eye is a nice rich ruby nut brown 88.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w me.

Big 3 folks !

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr