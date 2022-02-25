Revelation 11:18 And shouldest destroy them which destroy the Earth

In Revelation 11:18 there is this sentence:"and shouldest destroy (diaphtheiró) them which destroy (diaphtheiró) the earth".The Greek Word diaphtheiró means "to destroy" (utterly), and also "to corrupt", it comes from dia and phtheiró.The Greek Word phtheiró also means to destroy, to corrupt; it differs with diaphtheiró only because of the added Preposition "Dia" which means utterly, completely, totally.Below is a verse of the Book of Revelation where phtheiró means to corrupt:Revelation 19:2For true and righteous are his judgments: for he hath judged the great whore, which did corrupt (phtheiró) the earth with her fornication, and hath avenged the blood of his servants at her hand.The Judgment of the Whore "which did corrupt the Earth" is the Judgement of Revelation 11:18:Revelation 11:18And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; AND SHOULDEST DESTROY THEM WHICH DESTROY THE EARTH.In the last sentence of the above verse the Translators should have taken into consideration their own translation of the Judgment of the great Whore: "for he hath judged the great whore, which did CORRUPT (phtheiró) the earth with her fornication".Instead of their translation, "and shouldest destroy (diaphtheiró) them which destroy (diaphtheiró) the earth", it should rather be: "and shouldest destroy (diaphtheiró) them which CORRUPT (diaphtheiró) the earth".In the Book of Revelation the Word "Earth" has a much deeper meaning which has been revealed throughout the prohetic Books of the Bible. Do not trust me, do not believe me, doubt my words, just read for yourself all these Bible verses in the Study below, as they will reveal to you the meaning of this symbolic word used by the Spirit of Prophecy:Book of Revelation, Cryptic Message of the Spirit of ProphecyYou don't like to click on links, search the Title on Brighteon.