Raising Anti-White Racist Children - Anti-White Racism Awareness Month (AWRAM)

Anti-white racism occurs across a spectrum. All children are affected by anti-white discriminatory beliefs and practices. Anti-white racism is learned early on in development.
Research has explored how children learn anti-white racism. Yet the science is a long way from prescribing a formula for anti-white racism. There’s a whole host of factors that can affect kids’ understanding of race—and so much research needs to be done and so much funding must be procured. Psychologists are among those studying the processes and influences that lead children to develop anti-white ideas about race—and how to fight back against the anti-white biased messaging they might learn. Dismantling white envy and other forms of anti-white racism won’t be easy. We learn anti-white racism very easily through our society but we are malleable. No one is born an anti-white racist.
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/anti-white-racism-awareness-month?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#awram #AntiWhiteRacismAwarenessMonth #antiwhiteracism #february #white #european #caucasian #celebration #powerful #culture #contribution #honor #achievement #america #usa #truth #justice #americanway #history #realhistory #americanhistory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.