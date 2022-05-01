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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Tells How the Lightworker Healing Protocol Combats COVID 19
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VA #58 Creator Tells How the Lightworker Healing Protocol Combats COVID-19
Description: Creator Tells How the Lightworker Healing Protocol Combats COVID-19
Can prayer or the Lightworker Healing Protocol be an answer for the coronavirus epidemic? Can the LHP be used to remove coronavirus from surfaces as well as from people? Do people’s beliefs get in the way of divine healing, and can this be overcome? Do fear and adverse expectations limit divine healing? Can non-believers receive divine healing and protection? Creator answers these questions, and explains the value of the LHP for healing long-term damage from the coronavirus and preventing reinfection. Creator dispels the notion it is God’s punishment with a message of encouragement. Join us!
Description: Creator Tells How the Lightworker Healing Protocol Combats COVID-19
Can prayer or the Lightworker Healing Protocol be an answer for the coronavirus epidemic? Can the LHP be used to remove coronavirus from surfaces as well as from people? Do people’s beliefs get in the way of divine healing, and can this be overcome? Do fear and adverse expectations limit divine healing? Can non-believers receive divine healing and protection? Creator answers these questions, and explains the value of the LHP for healing long-term damage from the coronavirus and preventing reinfection. Creator dispels the notion it is God’s punishment with a message of encouragement. Join us!
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