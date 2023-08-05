Russian Generals Have Started Using New Tactics of Warfare┃NATO is Preparing To Accept The Defeat

Insiders claim that Zelensky, being angry, even called American generals, including General Milley - agents of the Kremlin. Moreover, Zelensky also demanded that the American authorities ban publications in newspapers where it is said about the heavy losses and failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as this lowers the morale of the Ukrainian army. In turn, General Milley did not turn a blind eye to all this and spoke rudely about President Zelensky and also expressed great doubts about the professionalism of General Zaluzhny. *****************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN