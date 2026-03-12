Hezbollah: The 'Night of Decree' (Laylat al-Qadr) considered the holiest night of the year in Islam, believed to be when the Quran was first revealed

Hezbollah (Lebanon) published a video:

"And what will explain to you what the Night of Decree is..."

The Verse: This is a direct quote from the Quran (97:2). The "Night of Decree" (Laylat al-Qadr) is considered the holiest night of the year in Islam, believed to be when the Quran was first revealed.

Adding:

IRGC: IF OUR ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE IS ATTACKED, WE WILL "BURN DOWN" THE OIL AND GAS INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE REGION

Adding:

Israeli media: Iran bombs Tel Aviv in conjunction with Netanyahu's first speech since the war in Iran began.

Adding, info from images:

Iranian media released images of the aftermath at two major US-operated facilities in the Gulf.

At Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, a large crater "Khorramshahr-4 strike" estimated at 6–8 meters across is visible. The strike reportedly destroyed a hangar that housed SAAB AEW&C aircraft.

At Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the images show damage to a building along with the destruction of a radome and satellite communications equipment.

Geolocations: MenchOsint (https://x.com/i/status/2032168927237980463)