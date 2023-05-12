TIP!! How to FIX Your BAD Answers about Sitting Task, in Your Function Report #20a
Be accurate about your 'sitting' capacity - There are some definite Don't Do's. You will contradict your own medical evidence, making your Social Security Disability (SSD) or SSI case slip sideways and off the track. Take a watch/listen.
As always, all statements in this video and elsewhere online are general information only, do not constitute legal advice and do not create an attorney client privilege. To obtain legal advice, retain a lawyer.
Visit us at http://joydisability.com
Stephanie Joy has been practicing Social Security Disability law EXCLUSIVELY, no legal dabble elsewhere, since 2005.
