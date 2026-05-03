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📹😂 Iran war goes from Lego to Minions — new animated film mocks Trump's failed ultimatums
Iran's latest Minion animations show how Washington's surrender demands backfired after Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz.
💵 Today’s AAA national average: $4.433 — up 10 cents in one day. And it's only getting worse for the demented orange man and his Zionist puppeteer.
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