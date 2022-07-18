7-18-2022 Just how much are they hiding? How deep does the deceit go?

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Episode 74
We are all so concerned about the Biden show, and the immediate fixes needed to get our country back from this illegitimate cabal driven administration...Election fraud, Covid hoax, all of the money laundering and corruption. But just how deep does the deceit go? Is the world a much more amazing place than we have been allowed to experience? Just how much do we have to look forward to?
Watch the Mike Adams podcast I mentioned here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/prepper/2022/07/situation-update-july-18-2022-trust-yourself-your-preparedness-action-will-save-you-from-whats-coming-mike-adams-must-video-2865.html
Watch the SGT Report with Dustin Nemos here:
https://rumble.com/v1c7ph5-these-are-the-rulers-of-the-darkness-dustin-nemos.html