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When a bird Call works And EMP BAG winner! #barredowl #GAW #EMP #GAW #RFB
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246 views • April 16, 2022
In this video I call out for a barred owl in the woods, and 3 not only respond but circle and freak out. PLUS EMP BAG WINNER IS DRAWN!.
WIN A RAZER BLADE PRO 17 HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMpCQ...
@00:00 START
@00:48 INTRO
@01:49 GAW DRAWING EMP BAG
#OUTDOORS #BIRDING #BARREDOWL #BIRDCALL
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
WIN A RAZER BLADE PRO 17 HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMpCQ...
@00:00 START
@00:48 INTRO
@01:49 GAW DRAWING EMP BAG
#OUTDOORS #BIRDING #BARREDOWL #BIRDCALL
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
Keywords
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