BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dan & Kathy Discuss "Scripturally, Do We Pray For Someone Who Took The Mark/CV Vax" - "The Mark Of The Beast/CV Vax IS Blasphemy Of The Holy Spirit"
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
902 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • March 16, 2021
Hosea 4:6
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hosea+4%3A6&;version=ESV
Interlinear: https://biblehub.com/interlinear/hosea/4-6.htm
Meaning Of Destroy: https://biblehub.com/hebrew/1820.htm

James 4:17
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=James+4%3A17&;version=NASB

Jeremiah 11
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah+11&;version=NASB

Revelation 14:9-11
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+14%3A9-11&;version=KJV

Jeremiah 42-44
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah%2042-44&;version=NKJV

_____________________________________________________

TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB

TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
sintruthmark of the beastrepentancethe holy spirithell firethe gospelthe fatherthe sonthe blood of jesusstop sinningsalvation in jesus christ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Myanmar called it counter-terrorism, Israel makes a similar claim, and the ICJ is about to test the defense

Myanmar called it counter-terrorism, Israel makes a similar claim, and the ICJ is about to test the defense

Lance D Johnson
Citizen Lab Exposes Israeli Spyware Infecting Phones Through Ordinary Ads

Citizen Lab Exposes Israeli Spyware Infecting Phones Through Ordinary Ads

Douglas Harrington
Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Ramon Tomey
Global Smartphone Shipments Drop 22% in Q3 Amid Rising Memory Costs, IDC Reports

Global Smartphone Shipments Drop 22% in Q3 Amid Rising Memory Costs, IDC Reports

Sterling Ashworth
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

Belle Carter
Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson&#8217;s

Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson’s

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy