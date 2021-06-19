Greene: The COVID-19 Is a Bioweapon. America Should Hold Fauci and CCP Accountable

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06/15/2021 Congress Representative Greene: The Covid-19 is a bioweapon. Fauci and the CCP covered up the truth. We need to fire Fauci, hold Fauci and CCP accountable, and ask them to pay for reparation.