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This Is The Gospel✝️📖✝️ 1 Corinthians 15:1-4.
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9 views • February 13, 2020
» The Gospel is a short film produced by Bravehearted Christian. For more details, download and licensing information, and to discover other great resources for a Christianity that actually works, please visit: http://BraveheartedChristian.com
The Gospel—May we be unashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ (Romans 1:16). Please note that this is a metaphorical take on the Gospel. It presumes a knowledge of the historic framework of the Cross, Burial, Resurrection, and Ascension of Jesus Christ. Though certain elements of the Cross-work are not fully explained herein (i.e.: Jesus's fulfillment of all righteousness, His perfect match with all the Old Testament Messianic prophecy, and His bearing of the outpoured wrath of God in our stead), we in no way wish to diminish their significance and importance in the Gospel landscape.
The Gospel—May we be unashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ (Romans 1:16). Please note that this is a metaphorical take on the Gospel. It presumes a knowledge of the historic framework of the Cross, Burial, Resurrection, and Ascension of Jesus Christ. Though certain elements of the Cross-work are not fully explained herein (i.e.: Jesus's fulfillment of all righteousness, His perfect match with all the Old Testament Messianic prophecy, and His bearing of the outpoured wrath of God in our stead), we in no way wish to diminish their significance and importance in the Gospel landscape.
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