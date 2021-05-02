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Dollar Vigilante: You can ignore Reality but you can't ignore the Consequences [07.04.2021]
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103 views • May 02, 2021
Who is Jeff Berwick ?
Anarcho-Capitalist. Libertarian. Freedom fighter against mankind’s two biggest enemies, the State and the Central Banks. Jeff Berwick is the founder of The Dollar Vigilante and creator of the popular video podcast, Anarchast. Jeff is a prominent speaker at many of the world’s freedom, investment and cryptocurrency conferences including his own, the world's largest anarcho-capitalist conference, Anarchapulco, as well he has been embarrassed to have appeared in the fake mainstream media including CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg. Jeff also posts video content daily to YouTube, Bitchute, LBRY, Dtube and our own decentralized video platform DollarVigilante.tv
Welcome to the Twilight Zone.
Where a former Pfizer VP admits that it is "entirely possible this [the vaccine] will be used for massive-scale depopulation".
And where parents wrap themselves and their children up in plastic in a form of legalized Munchausen by Proxy, and it’s not considered child abuse, but rather SAVING LIVES!
I guess for some people the "virus" and the "vaccine" are the least of their problems…
Like all the Karens who prove themselves stupid by their actions every day. @Cheapersdad perfectly captured the essence of every Karen in his tweet: "A lady that’s scared to catch covid from non-masker, following a non-masker around a store getting in his 6 ft space complaining he’s not wearing a mask? Genius!"
This was what happened in Kommunist Kanada when Chris Sky, freedom activist, tried to buy a bottle of maple syrup at Longos WITHOUT WEARING A MASK.
First, they told him he’s TRESPASSING. Then they tried to say he stole it.
Shortly after, Sky went to Pearson International Airport to hop aboard a Flair Airlines flight to Alberta, where he was scheduled to speak at a few rallies.
But it turned out that Kanada’s anti-lockdown activist wouldn’t be flying the friendly skies on that day — or any other day in the future, it would seem. That’s because an airline representative with Flair Airlines informed Sky that he was on Canada’s no-fly list!
A list that is meant to prevent terrorists from flying.
First, they told him he’s on a NO-FLY LIST. Then they tried to lie about his booking. Then they got about 10 armed cops to escort him out the airport.
This is right before Kanada’s finest executed a dawn raid on a church in Edmonton, Alberta, barricading anyone from entry. The reason?
Two weeks ago, GraceLife Church’s Pastor James Coates was released from serving 35 days in prison for not adhering to COVID-19 restrictions. Alberta Health Services (AHS) released a statement saying it has "physically closed GraceLife Church (GLC) and has prevented access to the building until GLC can demonstrate the ability to comply with Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health’s (CMOH) restrictions."
Canada, the land of Maple, Moose and Cockwombles.
In today’s walk-n-talk with Lucy, I tell you who else are cockwombles, as well as the latest gibberish spewed by the chief of Cockwombles Unite Monthly. I’m talking of course of Fraudci, who is every deception expert’s dream subject.
Treat yourself: Watch any video where Fauci is put on the spot. Watch the eyes, the hands, the long pre-lying pauses. How has no one analyzed this man’s facial micro-expressions and body language when it’s there for the taking?
Also, all the reasons why the presidents of Mexico and Belarus may need to sharpen up their personal protection, and I’m NOT referring to masks.
Access the Video Replays from Anarchapulco 2021: dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
Dollar_Vigilante
42570 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OqZ9vxrT1R2K/
Anarcho-Capitalist. Libertarian. Freedom fighter against mankind’s two biggest enemies, the State and the Central Banks. Jeff Berwick is the founder of The Dollar Vigilante and creator of the popular video podcast, Anarchast. Jeff is a prominent speaker at many of the world’s freedom, investment and cryptocurrency conferences including his own, the world's largest anarcho-capitalist conference, Anarchapulco, as well he has been embarrassed to have appeared in the fake mainstream media including CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg. Jeff also posts video content daily to YouTube, Bitchute, LBRY, Dtube and our own decentralized video platform DollarVigilante.tv
Welcome to the Twilight Zone.
Where a former Pfizer VP admits that it is "entirely possible this [the vaccine] will be used for massive-scale depopulation".
And where parents wrap themselves and their children up in plastic in a form of legalized Munchausen by Proxy, and it’s not considered child abuse, but rather SAVING LIVES!
I guess for some people the "virus" and the "vaccine" are the least of their problems…
Like all the Karens who prove themselves stupid by their actions every day. @Cheapersdad perfectly captured the essence of every Karen in his tweet: "A lady that’s scared to catch covid from non-masker, following a non-masker around a store getting in his 6 ft space complaining he’s not wearing a mask? Genius!"
This was what happened in Kommunist Kanada when Chris Sky, freedom activist, tried to buy a bottle of maple syrup at Longos WITHOUT WEARING A MASK.
First, they told him he’s TRESPASSING. Then they tried to say he stole it.
Shortly after, Sky went to Pearson International Airport to hop aboard a Flair Airlines flight to Alberta, where he was scheduled to speak at a few rallies.
But it turned out that Kanada’s anti-lockdown activist wouldn’t be flying the friendly skies on that day — or any other day in the future, it would seem. That’s because an airline representative with Flair Airlines informed Sky that he was on Canada’s no-fly list!
A list that is meant to prevent terrorists from flying.
First, they told him he’s on a NO-FLY LIST. Then they tried to lie about his booking. Then they got about 10 armed cops to escort him out the airport.
This is right before Kanada’s finest executed a dawn raid on a church in Edmonton, Alberta, barricading anyone from entry. The reason?
Two weeks ago, GraceLife Church’s Pastor James Coates was released from serving 35 days in prison for not adhering to COVID-19 restrictions. Alberta Health Services (AHS) released a statement saying it has "physically closed GraceLife Church (GLC) and has prevented access to the building until GLC can demonstrate the ability to comply with Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health’s (CMOH) restrictions."
Canada, the land of Maple, Moose and Cockwombles.
In today’s walk-n-talk with Lucy, I tell you who else are cockwombles, as well as the latest gibberish spewed by the chief of Cockwombles Unite Monthly. I’m talking of course of Fraudci, who is every deception expert’s dream subject.
Treat yourself: Watch any video where Fauci is put on the spot. Watch the eyes, the hands, the long pre-lying pauses. How has no one analyzed this man’s facial micro-expressions and body language when it’s there for the taking?
Also, all the reasons why the presidents of Mexico and Belarus may need to sharpen up their personal protection, and I’m NOT referring to masks.
Access the Video Replays from Anarchapulco 2021: dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
Dollar_Vigilante
42570 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OqZ9vxrT1R2K/
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