Danielle Smith, the premier of Alberta, Canada
Danielle Smith, the premier of Alberta, Canada, is the first major elected politician in the world to issue a heartfelt apology to the unvaccinated for crimes perpetrated against their human rights by the government during Covid lockdowns.


Source:

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/first-major-world-politician-apologizes-to-the-unvaccinated-you-were-right-we-were-wrong/

canadadanielle smiththe premier of alberta

