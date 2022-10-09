Iran State TV Hacked, Briefly Showed Anti-Ayatollah Message

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'Iran International' reported that the Edalat-e Ali "hacktivist" group hacked the Iranian state TV's live news broadcast.
The TV broadcast displayed a photo of Khamenei with the sentence, "The blood of our youth is on your hands," along with photos of Mahsa Amini and three other girls killed in the recent "hijab" protests in Iran.
The photo called on the Iranian people to join the protests and become part of the uprising protesting Amini's murder.