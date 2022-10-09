Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Iran State TV Hacked, Briefly Showed Anti-Ayatollah Message
103 views
channel image
JD Rucker
Published a month ago |
Shop now

'Iran International' reported that the Edalat-e Ali "hacktivist" group hacked the Iranian state TV's live news broadcast.

The TV broadcast displayed a photo of Khamenei with the sentence, "The blood of our youth is on your hands," along with photos of Mahsa Amini and three other girls killed in the recent "hijab" protests in Iran.

The photo called on the Iranian people to join the protests and become part of the uprising protesting Amini's murder.

Keywords
iranhackayatollah

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket