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Dr. Walt Brown - Hydroplate Theory - The Flood (Newer Version)
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16 views • May 30, 2020
Walt Brown received a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he was a National Science Foundation Fellow. He has taught college courses in physics, mathematics, and computer science. Brown is a retired Air Force full colonel, West Point graduate, and former Army Ranger and paratrooper. Assignments during his 21 years of military service included: Director of Benét Laboratories (a major research, development, and engineering facility); tenured associate professor at the U.S. Air Force Academy; and Chief of Science and Technology Studies at the Air War College. For much of his life Walt Brown was an evolutionist, but after years of study, he became convinced of the scientific validity of creation and a global flood. Since retiring from the military, Dr. Brown has been the Director of the Center for Scientific Creation and has worked full time in research, writing, and teaching on creation and the flood.
More About The Hydroplate Theory and the Creation:
www.creationscience.com
There you can also order Dr Brown's book.
More About The Hydroplate Theory and the Creation:
www.creationscience.com
There you can also order Dr Brown's book.
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