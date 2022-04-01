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Dr. Richard Fleming | C -19 & Vaxx are a Bioweapon, Crimes Against Humanity & NOVAVAX
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667 views • April 01, 2022
Dr. Richard M Fleming has a PhD in Physics & Calculus, as well as degrees in Biology, Chemistry, Psychology and is an MD, JD, and Nuclear Cardiologist with over 50 years' experience.
He joined us today to discuss undeniable evidence that COVID-19 and the so-called-vaccines are a bioweapon, also discussing the upcoming Crimes Against Humanity Tour. He also issued a warning to all people considering Novavax.
His book, 'Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon - A Scientific & Forensic Investigation' can be found here: https://www.amazon.com.au/COVID-19-Bioweapon-Scientific-Forensic-investigation/dp/1510770194
Dr. Fleming can also be found on Twitter and his website: https://twitter.com/Doctor_I_am_The
https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Information on the upcoming 'Crimes Against Humanity Tour' can be found here: https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com/
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Richard Fleming | C -19 & Vaxx are a Bioweapon, Crimes Against Humanity & NOVAVAX
Dr Richard Fleming, C -19, Vaxx, Bioweapon, Crimes Against Humanity, NOVAVAX, April 1 2022
He joined us today to discuss undeniable evidence that COVID-19 and the so-called-vaccines are a bioweapon, also discussing the upcoming Crimes Against Humanity Tour. He also issued a warning to all people considering Novavax.
His book, 'Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon - A Scientific & Forensic Investigation' can be found here: https://www.amazon.com.au/COVID-19-Bioweapon-Scientific-Forensic-investigation/dp/1510770194
Dr. Fleming can also be found on Twitter and his website: https://twitter.com/Doctor_I_am_The
https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Information on the upcoming 'Crimes Against Humanity Tour' can be found here: https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com/
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Richard Fleming | C -19 & Vaxx are a Bioweapon, Crimes Against Humanity & NOVAVAX
Dr Richard Fleming, C -19, Vaxx, Bioweapon, Crimes Against Humanity, NOVAVAX, April 1 2022
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