BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Richard Fleming | C -19 & Vaxx are a Bioweapon, Crimes Against Humanity & NOVAVAX
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
262 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
667 views • April 01, 2022
Dr. Richard M Fleming has a PhD in Physics & Calculus, as well as degrees in Biology, Chemistry, Psychology and is an MD, JD, and Nuclear Cardiologist with over 50 years' experience.

He joined us today to discuss undeniable evidence that COVID-19 and the so-called-vaccines are a bioweapon, also discussing the upcoming Crimes Against Humanity Tour. He also issued a warning to all people considering Novavax.

His book, 'Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon - A Scientific & Forensic Investigation' can be found here: https://www.amazon.com.au/COVID-19-Bioweapon-Scientific-Forensic-investigation/dp/1510770194 

Dr. Fleming can also be found on Twitter and his website:  https://twitter.com/Doctor_I_am_The

https://www.flemingmethod.com/

Information on the upcoming 'Crimes Against Humanity Tour' can be found here: https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com/

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44  

Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com

Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .

Dr. Richard Fleming | C -19 & Vaxx are a Bioweapon, Crimes Against Humanity & NOVAVAX

Dr Richard Fleming, C -19, Vaxx, Bioweapon, Crimes Against Humanity, NOVAVAX, April 1 2022
Keywords
crimes against humanitybioweaponvaxxnovavaxdr richard flemingapril 1 2022c -19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Higher Stilbene Intake to Lower Lung Cancer Risk

Study Links Higher Stilbene Intake to Lower Lung Cancer Risk

Coco Somers
Unveiling the healing power of manuka essential oil

Unveiling the healing power of manuka essential oil

Laura Harris
Morning coffee&#8217;s hidden power: The scent alone may reduce stress and improve mood

Morning coffee’s hidden power: The scent alone may reduce stress and improve mood

Willow Tohi
Review Links Pesticide Exposure to Oxidative Stress and Chronic Disease

Review Links Pesticide Exposure to Oxidative Stress and Chronic Disease

Morgan S. Verity
The USDA fed your child processed poison &#8212; now it’s funding a farm-to-school renaissance that could save American agriculture

The USDA fed your child processed poison — now it’s funding a farm-to-school renaissance that could save American agriculture

Willow Tohi
Review Associates Higher Protein Intake With Stronger Handgrip in Postmenopausal Women

Review Associates Higher Protein Intake With Stronger Handgrip in Postmenopausal Women

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy