Vibrant Living Adventures 17 - Intermittent Fasting
Everything is Energy
EXCERPT: Fasting can be an extreme form of therapy, but recent research has found that the much more conservative intermittent fasting for only 16 hours, has a myriad of benefits for every system of the body. As far as weight loss goes, at about 14-16 hours, the body goes into "ketosis", producing ketones that directly break down fats to glucose from fat stores in the body

healthfoodfastingketosis

