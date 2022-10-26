Vibrant Living Adventures 17 - Intermittent Fasting

EXCERPT: Fasting can be an extreme form of therapy, but recent research has found that the much more conservative intermittent fasting for only 16 hours, has a myriad of benefits for every system of the body. As far as weight loss goes, at about 14-16 hours, the body goes into "ketosis", producing ketones that directly break down fats to glucose from fat stores in the body
