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The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 20:9-19
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10 views • April 18, 2021
The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke
Session 7 - LUKE 20:9-19
CORNERSTONE – God Offers Salvation Through Faith In Jesus Alone.
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
Many of us have ignored a warning issued or a directive given and faced the consequences. Ignoring God's warnings and His Son have far greater consequences. The central message of the Bible is that God offers salvation through faith in Jesus alone. Ignoring the gospel puts us in danger of facing judgment, but forgiveness is available for all who turn to Jesus. Think about a time you ignored the wisdom of someone who was trying to help you. What factors contributed to your ignoring them?
Session 7 - LUKE 20:9-19
CORNERSTONE – God Offers Salvation Through Faith In Jesus Alone.
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
Many of us have ignored a warning issued or a directive given and faced the consequences. Ignoring God's warnings and His Son have far greater consequences. The central message of the Bible is that God offers salvation through faith in Jesus alone. Ignoring the gospel puts us in danger of facing judgment, but forgiveness is available for all who turn to Jesus. Think about a time you ignored the wisdom of someone who was trying to help you. What factors contributed to your ignoring them?
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