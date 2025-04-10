POLICE BRUTALITY IN CANADA against defenseless young Canadian family

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CHILDREN ABUSE!!! YOUNG FAMILY ABUSE BY COPS!!!
This is Canada!!!
British Columbia
These cops are raising the next generation of future adults, bussinessmen, and voters who will hate the police force with a passion and will retaliate until they destroy the policing industry all single handedly self inflicted by bad elements of the police community! I think by design, the police is destroying the future of policing!