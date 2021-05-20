Children & Even Babies Can Be Attacked by CCP Virus & Its Mutants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
5/17/2021 The variants of CCP virus can attack children and even babies. The India strain variant in Singapore, Brazil strain variant in Brazil is found be killing small children at an unusually high rate. South Africa strain variant in Hongkong affected a four-month-old baby. In anticipation of children getting infected, the primary and secondary junior schools in Singapore and Taiwan are all shut down.