Maui Wildfire Update

Hawaii News Now
August 12, 2023
#LIVE: The highway into Lahaina remains shut down because of unrest in the burn zone. It's not clear when it will reopen, but there's a long line of vehicles waiting to get in.
#HINews #HNN
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpk-gs-9EwU
