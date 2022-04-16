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And We Know 4.16.2022 They WANT US GONE! Keep sharing the TRUTH! Digital WARRIORS activated! PRAY!
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294 views • April 17, 2022
LT of And We Know.
That intro was created last year and took weeks to create… we are going to cover more on the exposure of a jab that was only started 18 months ago, but is causing more damage… more reports that we can’t ignore…. we will also discuss Ukraine with several videos exposing the medias lies and close with a short clip highlighting the significance of this weekend…and what the enemy does to destroy the message.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v117f96-4.16.22-they-want-us-gone-keep-sharing-the-truth-digital-warriors-activated.html
That intro was created last year and took weeks to create… we are going to cover more on the exposure of a jab that was only started 18 months ago, but is causing more damage… more reports that we can’t ignore…. we will also discuss Ukraine with several videos exposing the medias lies and close with a short clip highlighting the significance of this weekend…and what the enemy does to destroy the message.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v117f96-4.16.22-they-want-us-gone-keep-sharing-the-truth-digital-warriors-activated.html
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