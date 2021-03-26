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Friday 26th March 2021 Wellness Answers Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle MD First Line of Defense Kit Plus Vaccine Chemo Shot Rescue Kit COVID19 Lowest Numbers of Plaques Easter Saturday Cross of Jesus
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60 views • March 26, 2021
Friday 26th March 2021 Wellness Answers Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle MD First Line of Defense Kit Plus Vaccine Chemo Shot Rescue Kit COVID19 Lowest Numbers of Plaques Easter Saturday Cross of Jesus
Hour One Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Answers Health Protocols for Recovery eMails and Callers, GSH Vaccine EduCap, New Rescue Kit Vaccines Power C Plus or Crystals, Cell Defense or Cur Q Gold, InflamX, Ultra Thiamine B1, Cell Detox Glutathioine, ADD Items, AntiAgeMAX, NutriTrala, SuperNOX Plus NO2 Beets
Hlour Two Josh Bernstein Proof of Low Lethality of COVID19 Virus and Dangers of Injury or Death High with mRNA DNA Toxic Chemotherapy Shot Vaccines
Hour Three John W Spring and Dr Betty Martini PhD, Origins of Easter, Aspartame from NAZI German Work Camps, Global Reset Depopulation and Sterilization World Population, Transhuman Cyborg Connection to 5G 6G to Make Cyborg World Citizens with Digital Currencies and 3D to Move to 5D Digitial Conciousness
Hour One Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Answers Health Protocols for Recovery eMails and Callers, GSH Vaccine EduCap, New Rescue Kit Vaccines Power C Plus or Crystals, Cell Defense or Cur Q Gold, InflamX, Ultra Thiamine B1, Cell Detox Glutathioine, ADD Items, AntiAgeMAX, NutriTrala, SuperNOX Plus NO2 Beets
Hlour Two Josh Bernstein Proof of Low Lethality of COVID19 Virus and Dangers of Injury or Death High with mRNA DNA Toxic Chemotherapy Shot Vaccines
Hour Three John W Spring and Dr Betty Martini PhD, Origins of Easter, Aspartame from NAZI German Work Camps, Global Reset Depopulation and Sterilization World Population, Transhuman Cyborg Connection to 5G 6G to Make Cyborg World Citizens with Digital Currencies and 3D to Move to 5D Digitial Conciousness
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