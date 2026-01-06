MISS MAMIE KITCHENS, Sworn In For The State, 157th To Testify

MISS MAMIE KITCHENS, sworn for the State in rebuttal.

I have worked at the National Pencil Company two years. I am on the fourth floor. I have not been called by the defense. Miss Jones and Miss Howard have also not been called by the defense to testify. I was in the dressing room with Miss Irene Jackson when she was undressed. Mr. Frank opened the door, stuck his head inside. He did not knock. He just stood there and laughed. Miss Jackson said, "Well, we are dressing, blame it," and then he shut the door.

CROSS EXAMINATION.

Yes, he asked us if we didn't have any work to do. It was during business hours. We didn't have any work to do. We were going to leave. I have never met Mr. Frank anywhere, or any time for any immoral purposes.