🚨 U.S. MILITARY NOW BEING TESTED FOR AIDS 🚨





Attorney Todd Callender claims that 3 HIV-related proteins were included in the shots, alleging vaccine-induced AIDS.





According to the DoD database, there was a reported 500% increase in HIV cases in 2021.





Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were also analyzed under mass spectrometry, with claims that luciferase was found as a component, described as a way to prevent soldiers from falsifying vaccination status.





- Paul White Gold Eagle





https://x.com/i/status/2040987000149529051