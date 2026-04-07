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🚨 U.S. MILITARY NOW BEING TESTED FOR AIDS 🚨
Attorney Todd Callender claims that 3 HIV-related proteins were included in the shots, alleging vaccine-induced AIDS.
According to the DoD database, there was a reported 500% increase in HIV cases in 2021.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were also analyzed under mass spectrometry, with claims that luciferase was found as a component, described as a way to prevent soldiers from falsifying vaccination status.
- Paul White Gold Eagle