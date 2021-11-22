Za Križen, Following The Cross, Hvar Croatia - Ep 7 Sailing With Thankfulness

In this episode of Sailing With Thankfulness we join in with a 500 year old tradition on the Island of Hvar called Za Križen which means following the cross. We were impacted greatly by the level of respect and honour shown by the community. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

We can learn a lot from the Croatian´s on Hvar.

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===

Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...

Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===

Follow our latest adventures and sailing adventure episodes: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/follow-our-boat

=== Books ===

Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book

=== Thanks To ===

Music: https://www.bensound.com