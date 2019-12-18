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Encouraging Angels Christmas (Alive At 5) 12/18/19
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11 views • December 23, 2019
Encouraging Angels Christmas (Alive At 5) 12/18/19 ...Alive At 5 is a worship gathering designed to encourage the disabled, special needs, MR and the caregivers who love and care for them (whether they be direct service professionals or their own family. Since 95% of the disabled have no church affiliation, Encouraging Angels mission is to serve the disabled and to encourage the church to do the same... we work to be obedient to the command of Jesus: '...go out at once into the streets and lanes of the city and bring in here the poor and crippled and blind and lame.' (Luke 14:21b, NASB)...'
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