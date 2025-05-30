BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Prosecution of Trump
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
121 followers
26 views • 1 day ago

The political leadership in America – doesn’t matter which side – has an agenda. The Biden administration is pushing homosexuality, abortion, transgenderism, open borders, and woke prosecutors like it’s going out of style. What we’re watching unfold is a spiritual battle that has existed since Adam and Eve chose to sin.

Donald Trump is a threat to the Kabbalistic Jews who seek to weaken the United States and merge it into a world federation. Satan is now mustering every force to ensure that Trump is not re-elected and this is the crux behind the felony convictions leveled at him.

The next presidential election won’t be won at the ballot boxes, but by Christians on their knees because we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. We need to pray like the early church when Peter was arrested and they held an all-night prayer meeting because he was going to be executed unless God intervened.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1965.pdf

RLJ-1965 -- JUNE 2, 2024

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


americachristiansabortionprayerdonald trumpunited statespresidential electionspiritual warfaretransgenderismopen bordershomosexualityspiritual battleearly churchbiden administrationworld federationpolitical leadershipwoke prosecutorskabbalistic jewsfelony convictions
