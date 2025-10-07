BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Leaked Files Expose Erika Kirk Working With Mossad To Censor Social Media
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
311 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
462 views • 3 days ago

Bombshell evidence now suggests the breach inside Turning Point USA, the one that exposed Charlie Kirk’s private communications, finances, and internal audits didn’t come from hackers overseas. It came from inside.

 

The data wasn’t stolen, it was extracted. Siphoned directly into a foreign tech firm with ties to Israeli intelligence. And here’s the shocker: Erika Kirk’s mother sits on that company’s board.

 

Yes, the mother of Charlie’s wife connected to the same firm now accused of funneling TPUSA data straight into Israel’s surveillance network. What are the odds? Too close for coincidence.

 

 

 

Tags: Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk, TPUSA, Turning Point USA, Assassination, Kirk Assassination, Mossad, Israel, spying, Bombshell evidence, Bombshell, evidence, internal audits, extracted,foreign , tech firm, Israeli intelligence, Erika Kirk mother, Charlie wife, surveillance network


Keywords
spyingisraelevidencemossadcharlie kirkassassinationturning point usaforeigntpusabombshellisraeli intelligencebombshell evidenceerika kirkkirk assassinationinternal auditsextractedtech firmerika kirk mothercharlie wifesurveillance network
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy