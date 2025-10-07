Leaked Files Expose Erika Kirk Working With Mossad To Censor Social Media

Bombshell evidence now suggests the breach inside Turning Point USA, the one that exposed Charlie Kirk’s private communications, finances, and internal audits didn’t come from hackers overseas. It came from inside.

The data wasn’t stolen, it was extracted. Siphoned directly into a foreign tech firm with ties to Israeli intelligence. And here’s the shocker: Erika Kirk’s mother sits on that company’s board.

Yes, the mother of Charlie’s wife connected to the same firm now accused of funneling TPUSA data straight into Israel’s surveillance network. What are the odds? Too close for coincidence.

