A Bioterror False Flag

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=332
FROM 2008: Anthrax, bird flu and even the deadly 1918 Spanish flu are being toyed around with in secret government biological weapons programs. How safe do you feel?