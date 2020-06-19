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URGENT! Seattle Chaos Update!!!
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64123 views • June 19, 2020
URGENT! Seattle Chaos Update!!! Over 4000 calls police cannot respond to in Seattle! Hundreds of child sodomizings and male and female rapes AS YOU READ THIS! Where are the Militias? Infiltrated and compromised? Share this video WIDELY! (Used by Permission. Courtesy of Jason James Britt.)
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