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ThePatriotNurse: Preparing For RETALIATION on ALL FRONTS: Brave In The Fire
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93 views • December 16, 2020
December 14, 2020 In this livestream, Patriot Nurse discusses the likely political retaliation on all fronts which could result from a Biden win and the doubling down of the Left. How then shall we live and what can we expect from such people? We answer these questions and more in light of current events and the political climate in the United States. Banned from Healthcare system. Defense and Healthcare. Food Prep.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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