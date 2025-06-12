Dems Are Now The Party Of Disorder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Escalation Hoax: By Responding To Riots, You Escalate Them?
* As L.A. implodes, the Dems are trying to un-woke themselves.
* How can they do it if they still take the side of the assholes?
* They just keep the gaslighting train rolling.
* They expand their opposition by labeling all law enforcement action as ‘authoritarian’.
* The riots aren’t a protest against authoritarianism; they’re a protest against order.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (11 June 2025)