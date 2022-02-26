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CHARGE THEM ALL WITH INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE -- Dr. Tenpenny & friends
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218 views • February 26, 2022
CHARGE THEM ALL WITH INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE -- Dr. Tenpenny & friends
While SO MANY waridiots are distracted from #CovidCrimesAgainstHumanity with "BAD Russia" HOAX, cabal psychopaths are tightening the noose around the neck of mankind...
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Clay Clark and Aaron Antis join me to shine the light of truth on the system and the maniacal puppets who are preying on humanity and murdering our children, our brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers. They should ALL be arrested immediately and charged with premeditated murder.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/62PfhRf7ODCD/
While SO MANY waridiots are distracted from #CovidCrimesAgainstHumanity with "BAD Russia" HOAX, cabal psychopaths are tightening the noose around the neck of mankind...
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Clay Clark and Aaron Antis join me to shine the light of truth on the system and the maniacal puppets who are preying on humanity and murdering our children, our brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers. They should ALL be arrested immediately and charged with premeditated murder.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/62PfhRf7ODCD/
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