BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Great Awakening Of Patriots Is Happening! Public Schools Ask Kindergarteners For Their Sexual Orientation!
RealNewsChannel.com
RealNewsChannel.com
1573 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
60 views • June 26, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

Great Awakening Of Patriots Is Happening! Public Schools Ask Kindergarteners For Their Sexual Orientation! Joe Biden Threatens To Use Nuclear Weapons Against 2nd Amendment Activists! CRT Making Parents Take A Stand! And Much More!

Source Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-update-history-made-final-arizona-ballot-inspections-completed-huge-preliminary-report-expected-monday-true-number-ballot-totals-announced/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/caught-new-report-shows-coordination-collusion-pa-ga-2020-election/
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/bill-aims-ban-critical-race-theory-schools
https://banned.video/watch?id=60d1e4fa3b9b2d1f6c85b8fa
https://banned.video/watch?id=60d13831f7aa071eedf0ce55
https://banned.video/watch?id=60d22118c1aa121fe1b18fb1
https://banned.video/watch?id=60d27530ec813220f50ea5e3
https://banned.video/watch?id=60d27675ec813220f50ebf81
https://banned.video/watch?id=60d37b9f015192226eae5cb6
https://banned.video/watch?id=60d37b9f015192226eae5cb6
https://banned.video/watch?id=60d662126bc1da2be261c2f6
https://banned.video/watch?id=60d3e48382719824358ff264
https://banned.video/watch?id=60d3e5c4b597d924b0453b5c
https://banned.video/watch?id=60d676205ab2032c4ed01339

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com


Use MyPillow.com promo code WLT to save up to 66% off your order! Support Mike for all he is doing!

https://godtees-shop.square.site/

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://www.projectveritas.com/donate/

http://www.flytees.biz

Invest in Bitcoin the Easy Way: https://www.swanbitcoin.com/RealNewsChannel

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

FOLLOW US!:
https://parler.com/profile/Realnewschannel/posts
https://gab.com/RealNewsChannel
https://brighteon.social/@webmaster1776
Join Us at Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/invite/mPR8uhxZ
https://www.facebook.com/Real-News-Channel-135410972687/
https://twitter.com/RealNewsChannel
https://mewe.com/i/joeayers4
https://share.naturalnews.com/stream
https://realnewschannel.tumblr.com/
https://www.reddit.com/user/webmaster1776
https://ugetube.com/@RealNewsChannel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vhoknDzQEHsJ/
https://rumble.com/c/c-403567
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776
https://www.subscribestar.com/realnewschannel-com
https://spreely.com/page/RealNewsChannel
https://mastodon.online/web/accounts/146653
https://www.minds.com/realnewschannel/
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/jAneDFDiZT9PbjwQA
https://lbry.tv/@RealNewsChannel.com:7

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

The Principles of Liberty for Kids: https://bit.ly/teach-liberty

Help Support Real News Channel: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c

Or Buy One of our great shirts at www.flytees.biz Use Discount Code:RNC2020 for an instant Discount

Best Storable Survival food: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4437947.433595

Day One Survial Gear: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=772805&;u=2154484&m=61494&urllink=&afftrack=

Support the United Way: https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org/Donate

Support the USO and Our Troops: https://secure.uso.org/1911_AMT/?sc=WEBDONATE&;show_amount=true

Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/

Donate to the ACLJ: https://aclj.org/donate

Support the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

Vaccines Revealed Video Series Signup: https://upvir.al/ref/Bs46349329
Keywords
election auditgreat awakening of patriots is happeningpublic schools ask kindergarteners for their sexual orientation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

Garrison Vance
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy