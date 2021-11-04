© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disgusting Garbage Piles Up In NYC After De Blasio Sent Sanitation Workers Home For Refusing Vaccines
Follow
4
Share
Report
263 views • November 04, 2021
There's no pandemic only a plandemic . . . BUT if this keeps up New York is most likely going to see a REAL PANDEMIC!!! De Blasio you want your head read . . . these people who work hard to keep our streets clean, and has been all through this supposed pandemic with no real issues . . . and, now, you're forcing them to take the jab!!!! Smart one De Blasio . . .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.