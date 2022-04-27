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U.S. to provide more arms for Ukraine
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32 views • April 27, 2022
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The U.S. State department has used an emergency declaration to approve an extra $165 million worth of ammunition supplies to Kiev, on top of another $800 million announced by Biden shortly before, bringing Washington’s total expenses to over $3 billion on arms for Ukrainian forces.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12mlpt-u.s.-to-provide-more-arms-for-ukraine.html
The U.S. State department has used an emergency declaration to approve an extra $165 million worth of ammunition supplies to Kiev, on top of another $800 million announced by Biden shortly before, bringing Washington’s total expenses to over $3 billion on arms for Ukrainian forces.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12mlpt-u.s.-to-provide-more-arms-for-ukraine.html
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