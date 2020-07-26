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PAPER DEBT "MONEY" PART 1
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185 views • July 26, 2020
YES, IT'S LONG. AS LONG AS OUR PROBLEM IS BIG!
Brilliant Christian monetary realist, charter, corporate, bush pilot and businessman
Bruce McCarthy delivers a humorous program on the complex, pervasive and destructive Marxist based fraud being perpetrated on Americans...and why it continues even though the perpetrators freely admit what they're doing to us.
That said, he'll have you laughing through your tears for America.
Brilliant Christian monetary realist, charter, corporate, bush pilot and businessman
Bruce McCarthy delivers a humorous program on the complex, pervasive and destructive Marxist based fraud being perpetrated on Americans...and why it continues even though the perpetrators freely admit what they're doing to us.
That said, he'll have you laughing through your tears for America.
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