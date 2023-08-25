Create New Account
A Vegie meets a Carnivore in the gym, My carnivore update #carnivore VS #bloodcancer
channel image
DC Learning to Live
9 Subscribers
25 views
Published a day ago

This was funny, a guy in the gym I went to yesterday starts talking to me, and telling me his life story. He told me he's a Vegetarian, then list all the health problems he has. I then told him I am a carnivore! Deathly silence! I then tell him I don't have any joint problems etc. ( I didn't have the heart to tell him I was older than him, nor that I have blood cancer)



