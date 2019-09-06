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Ric Flair is about to destroy His Life and Legacy.
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8 views • September 06, 2019
I point out why this lawsuit of Ric Flair against the WWE is absurd and how it's going to blow up in his face and ruin his personal life his and his professional life. Subscribe and follow me on http://Twitter.com/tazbitter
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