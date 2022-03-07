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Governor Ron DeSantis: Fauci Is Now In The Witness Protection Program
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4557 views • March 07, 2022
Gov Ron DeSantis: "If you think about what they've done, Fauci is in the witness protection program. Now they don't want him out. They've never supported any of these policies that were so destructive”
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