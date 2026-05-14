I’m Not Afraid Of Dying

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After having survived events that probably should have killed me, I have already dealt with the concept of dying and the afterlife ... While I may still see death as inconvenient ... I don't fear it .... but what I do fear in living in a world run by corrupt and greedy leaders who have no respect for human life , and prey on children, torturing them for adrenochrome and their vile Satanic beliefs. I fear a world run by genetic mutants, biological robots controlled by AI to replace the human population. I fear living in a world devoid of human rights protected by law .... it could become our future ...