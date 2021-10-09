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Press charges against and prosecute anyone that continues the genocidal Coronavirus measures!
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113 views • October 09, 2021
DR. VLADIMIR ZELENKO NAILS THEM ALL - TRUTH IS COMING
https://odysee.com/@BannedYouTubeVideos:4/DR-VLADIMIR-ZELENKO-NAILS-THEM-ALL-TRUTH-IS-COMING:f
Professor Doctor Sucharit Bhakdi Challenges the Coronavirus Crisis English Audio
https://odysee.com/@OurFreeSociety:2/Professor-Doctor-Sucharit-Bhakdi-Challenges-the-Coronavirus-Crisis-(English-Audio):d
20 YEAR ETHICS PROFESSOR GIVES HEARTBREAKING FINAL LESSON ON REFUSING THE COVID VAXX BEFORE BEING FIRED [2021-09-07] - DR. JULIE PONESSE (VIDEO)
https://odysee.com/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2/20-YEAR-ETHICS-PROFESSOR-GIVES-HEARTBREAKING-FINAL-LESSON-ON-REFUSING-THE-COVID-VAXX-BEFORE-BEING-FIRED--20210-09-07----DR.-JULIE-PONESSE-(VIDEO):4
Xi Jinping - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xi_Jinping
Qi Xin - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qi_Xin
Xi Jinping Thought - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xi_Jinping_Thought
https://www2.kenyon.edu/Depts/Religion/Fac/Adler/Reln270/Judaism/Berg - Among the Jewish Descendants.pdf
https://www2.kenyon.edu/Depts/Religion/Fac/Adler/Reln270/Judaism/Berg%20-%20Among%20the%20Jewish%20Descendants.pdf
Is This Xi Jinping's Jewish Handler? | From the Trenches World Report
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/is-this-xi-jinpings-jewish-handler/115060
TRANSCEND MEDIA SERVICE » 12 Experts Questioning the Coronavirus Panic
https://www.transcend.org/tms/2020/04/12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
BREAKING NEWS: 12 Experts Questioning the Coronavirus Panic - James Fetzer
https://jamesfetzer.org/2020/03/breaking-news-12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
Some COVID-19 vaccines could increase HIV risk: researchers
https://nypost.com/2020/10/20/some-covid-19-vaccines-could-increase-hiv-risk-researchers/
What is going on in our world? Leading experts speak out...
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
Questions for lockdown apologists | by John Pospichal | Medium
https://medium.com/@JohnPospichal/questions-for-lockdown-apologists-32a9bbf2e247
Millions at risk from known diseases as focus shifts to COVID-19
https://www.independent.co.ug/millions-at-risk-from-known-diseases-as-focus-shifts-to-covid-19/
Covid-19 lockdown risks 1.4 million extra tuberculosis deaths: Study, Europe News & Top Stories - The Straits Times
https://www.straitstimes.com/world/europe/covid-19-lockdown-risks-14-million-extra-tuberculosis-deaths-study
1.4 million with tuberculosis, lost out on treatment during first year of COVID-19 | | UN News
https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/03/1087962
EMAIL TO NEW YORK JUDGE HEARING VACCINE MANDATE EVIDENCE GIVING PROOFS OF CRIMINAL PLOT IN 3 17 449
https://thefourthempire.blogspot.com/2021/09/email-to-new-york-judge-hearing-vaccine.html
47 studies confirm ineffectiveness of masks for COVID and 32 more confirm their negative health effects
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/47-studies-confirm-inefectiveness-of-masks-for-covid-and-32-more-confirm-their-negative-health-effects/
Press charges against and prosecute anyone that continues the genocidal Coronavirus measures!
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/press-charges-against-and-prosecute-anyone-that-continues-the-genocidal-coronavirus-measures
Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance
Top 10 effective natural anti COVID-19 measures*
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/top-10-effective-natural-anti-covid-19-measures
Revolver Exclusive Study: COVID-19 Lockdowns Over 10 Times More Deadly Than Pandemic Itself - Revolver
https://www.revolver.news/2020/08/study-covid-19-lockdowns-deadlier-than-pandemic-itself/
HUMANICIDE: Pfizer document
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/04/28/humanicide-pfizer-admits-in-its-own-mrna-jab-trial-documentation-that-non-jabbed-people-can-be-environmentally-exposed-to-the-jabs-spike-proteins-by-inhalation-or-skin-contact/
https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2020/11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020_Pfizer_BioNTech.pdf#page67
AP fact check: COVID-19 vaccine does not spread by inhalation or skin contact
https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/ap-fact-check-covid-19-vaccine-does-not-spread-by-inhalation-or-skin-contact
Which Covid vaccine is best? Does it make a difference? | The Independent
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-vaccine-uk-which-is-best-b1811010.html
Nobel Prize winner: Coronavirus lockdowns 'saved no lives'
https://nypost.com/2020/05/26/nobel-prize-winner-coronavirus-lockdowns-saved-no-lives/
Europe’s LOCKDOWN will kill more people worldwide than Covid-19 virus, German minister warns
https://www.cubasi.cu/en/news/europes-lockdown-will-kill-more-people-worldwide-covid-19-virus-german-minister-warns
https://amigraineurslife.files.wordpress.com/2021/05/dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko MD
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
Vernon Coleman - international bestselling novelist and campaigning author
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org
https://odysee.com/@BannedYouTubeVideos:4/DR-VLADIMIR-ZELENKO-NAILS-THEM-ALL-TRUTH-IS-COMING:f
Professor Doctor Sucharit Bhakdi Challenges the Coronavirus Crisis English Audio
https://odysee.com/@OurFreeSociety:2/Professor-Doctor-Sucharit-Bhakdi-Challenges-the-Coronavirus-Crisis-(English-Audio):d
20 YEAR ETHICS PROFESSOR GIVES HEARTBREAKING FINAL LESSON ON REFUSING THE COVID VAXX BEFORE BEING FIRED [2021-09-07] - DR. JULIE PONESSE (VIDEO)
https://odysee.com/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2/20-YEAR-ETHICS-PROFESSOR-GIVES-HEARTBREAKING-FINAL-LESSON-ON-REFUSING-THE-COVID-VAXX-BEFORE-BEING-FIRED--20210-09-07----DR.-JULIE-PONESSE-(VIDEO):4
Xi Jinping - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xi_Jinping
Qi Xin - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Qi_Xin
Xi Jinping Thought - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xi_Jinping_Thought
https://www2.kenyon.edu/Depts/Religion/Fac/Adler/Reln270/Judaism/Berg - Among the Jewish Descendants.pdf
https://www2.kenyon.edu/Depts/Religion/Fac/Adler/Reln270/Judaism/Berg%20-%20Among%20the%20Jewish%20Descendants.pdf
Is This Xi Jinping's Jewish Handler? | From the Trenches World Report
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/is-this-xi-jinpings-jewish-handler/115060
TRANSCEND MEDIA SERVICE » 12 Experts Questioning the Coronavirus Panic
https://www.transcend.org/tms/2020/04/12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
BREAKING NEWS: 12 Experts Questioning the Coronavirus Panic - James Fetzer
https://jamesfetzer.org/2020/03/breaking-news-12-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
Some COVID-19 vaccines could increase HIV risk: researchers
https://nypost.com/2020/10/20/some-covid-19-vaccines-could-increase-hiv-risk-researchers/
What is going on in our world? Leading experts speak out...
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
Questions for lockdown apologists | by John Pospichal | Medium
https://medium.com/@JohnPospichal/questions-for-lockdown-apologists-32a9bbf2e247
Millions at risk from known diseases as focus shifts to COVID-19
https://www.independent.co.ug/millions-at-risk-from-known-diseases-as-focus-shifts-to-covid-19/
Covid-19 lockdown risks 1.4 million extra tuberculosis deaths: Study, Europe News & Top Stories - The Straits Times
https://www.straitstimes.com/world/europe/covid-19-lockdown-risks-14-million-extra-tuberculosis-deaths-study
1.4 million with tuberculosis, lost out on treatment during first year of COVID-19 | | UN News
https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/03/1087962
EMAIL TO NEW YORK JUDGE HEARING VACCINE MANDATE EVIDENCE GIVING PROOFS OF CRIMINAL PLOT IN 3 17 449
https://thefourthempire.blogspot.com/2021/09/email-to-new-york-judge-hearing-vaccine.html
47 studies confirm ineffectiveness of masks for COVID and 32 more confirm their negative health effects
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/47-studies-confirm-inefectiveness-of-masks-for-covid-and-32-more-confirm-their-negative-health-effects/
Press charges against and prosecute anyone that continues the genocidal Coronavirus measures!
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/press-charges-against-and-prosecute-anyone-that-continues-the-genocidal-coronavirus-measures
Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance
Top 10 effective natural anti COVID-19 measures*
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/top-10-effective-natural-anti-covid-19-measures
Revolver Exclusive Study: COVID-19 Lockdowns Over 10 Times More Deadly Than Pandemic Itself - Revolver
https://www.revolver.news/2020/08/study-covid-19-lockdowns-deadlier-than-pandemic-itself/
HUMANICIDE: Pfizer document
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/04/28/humanicide-pfizer-admits-in-its-own-mrna-jab-trial-documentation-that-non-jabbed-people-can-be-environmentally-exposed-to-the-jabs-spike-proteins-by-inhalation-or-skin-contact/
https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2020/11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020_Pfizer_BioNTech.pdf#page67
AP fact check: COVID-19 vaccine does not spread by inhalation or skin contact
https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/ap-fact-check-covid-19-vaccine-does-not-spread-by-inhalation-or-skin-contact
Which Covid vaccine is best? Does it make a difference? | The Independent
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-vaccine-uk-which-is-best-b1811010.html
Nobel Prize winner: Coronavirus lockdowns 'saved no lives'
https://nypost.com/2020/05/26/nobel-prize-winner-coronavirus-lockdowns-saved-no-lives/
Europe’s LOCKDOWN will kill more people worldwide than Covid-19 virus, German minister warns
https://www.cubasi.cu/en/news/europes-lockdown-will-kill-more-people-worldwide-covid-19-virus-german-minister-warns
https://amigraineurslife.files.wordpress.com/2021/05/dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko MD
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
Vernon Coleman - international bestselling novelist and campaigning author
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org
Keywords
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