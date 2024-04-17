I DON"T KNOW IF I WOULD BELIEVE THIS EXCEPT I'M LOOKING RIGHT AT IT ! THE Twin and ADAM AND EVE YOU! (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

JESUS is the LORD come in the flesh.





THIS TRNSCENDS The HUMAN BRAIN ..You Receive this Only through the Spirit and Heart , Not through the Head Only.





Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384





Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8





Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b





Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc