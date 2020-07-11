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Prayer request for a Queen
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13 views • July 11, 2020
I saw a Queen on my journey. A Queen among queens. Please pray for her. She is very beautiful and filled with light, but she may not be free. Can you pray for someone that you have never seen? Yes. God will KNOW.
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