Member of the European Parliament says Jab is not vetted and tested and not beneficial.MEPs protest EU Green pass and quote Ronald Reagan " Freedom and liberty is but one generation away from extinction"In Strasbourg, on 20 October 2021, four Members of the European Parliament (“MEPs”) held a press conference: “Defending fundamental rights by opposing the misuse of Digital Green Certificate”. The four MEPs were: Christine Anderson (Germany, ID), Francesca Donato (Italy, NI), Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (Croatia, NI), and Cristian Terheş (Romania, ECR).Christine Anderson, a Member of the European Parliament representing the conservative-populist "Alternative For Germany" party, said she will never be coerced into complying with vaccine mandates because "in the entire history of mankind there has never been a political elite sincerely concerned about the wellbeing of regular people.""I will not be vaccinated with anything that has not been properly vetted and tested and has shown no sound scientific evidence that the benefits outweigh the diseases itself".German MEP Christine Anderson on vaccine passports, mandates:“Never take anything any government tells you at face value”"The difference between tyranny and democracy is very simple, when the government knows everything about you, that's tyranny, I know how it is, to live in tyranny. When you know everything about your government that's democracy".Cristian Terheş (Romania, ECR)