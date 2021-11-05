© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Member of the European Parliament says Jab is not vetted and tested and not beneficial.
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • November 05, 2021
Member of the European Parliament says Jab is not vetted and tested and not beneficial.
https://rumble.com/voragj-member-of-the-european-parliament-says-jab-is-not-vetted-and-tested-and-not.html
https://youtu.be/s-Im0k0OCzA
MEPs protest EU Green pass and quote Ronald Reagan " Freedom and liberty is but one generation away from extinction"
In Strasbourg, on 20 October 2021, four Members of the European Parliament (“MEPs”) held a press conference: “Defending fundamental rights by opposing the misuse of Digital Green Certificate”. The four MEPs were: Christine Anderson (Germany, ID), Francesca Donato (Italy, NI), Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (Croatia, NI), and Cristian Terheş (Romania, ECR).
https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/31/members-of-the-european-parliament-stand-up-for-a-second-time-no-one-grants-me-freedom-for-i-am-a-free-person/
Christine Anderson, a Member of the European Parliament representing the conservative-populist "Alternative For Germany" party, said she will never be coerced into complying with vaccine mandates because "in the entire history of mankind there has never been a political elite sincerely concerned about the wellbeing of regular people."
"I will not be vaccinated with anything that has not been properly vetted and tested and has shown no sound scientific evidence that the benefits outweigh the diseases itself".
German MEP Christine Anderson on vaccine passports, mandates:
“Never take anything any government tells you at face value”
https://riotimesonline.com/brazil-news/modern-day-censorship/german-mep-on-vaccine-passports-mandates-never-take-anything-any-government-tells-you-at-face-value/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=Uy3nfi4baZ1IHIRqY_Wm76swGk0mKJyCUwjRc2y_wVs-1635955665-0-gaNycGzNCL0
"The difference between tyranny and democracy is very simple, when the government knows everything about you, that's tyranny, I know how it is, to live in tyranny. When you know everything about your government that's democracy".
Cristian Terheş (Romania, ECR)
https://rumble.com/voragj-member-of-the-european-parliament-says-jab-is-not-vetted-and-tested-and-not.html
https://youtu.be/s-Im0k0OCzA
MEPs protest EU Green pass and quote Ronald Reagan " Freedom and liberty is but one generation away from extinction"
In Strasbourg, on 20 October 2021, four Members of the European Parliament (“MEPs”) held a press conference: “Defending fundamental rights by opposing the misuse of Digital Green Certificate”. The four MEPs were: Christine Anderson (Germany, ID), Francesca Donato (Italy, NI), Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (Croatia, NI), and Cristian Terheş (Romania, ECR).
https://theexpose.uk/2021/10/31/members-of-the-european-parliament-stand-up-for-a-second-time-no-one-grants-me-freedom-for-i-am-a-free-person/
Christine Anderson, a Member of the European Parliament representing the conservative-populist "Alternative For Germany" party, said she will never be coerced into complying with vaccine mandates because "in the entire history of mankind there has never been a political elite sincerely concerned about the wellbeing of regular people."
"I will not be vaccinated with anything that has not been properly vetted and tested and has shown no sound scientific evidence that the benefits outweigh the diseases itself".
German MEP Christine Anderson on vaccine passports, mandates:
“Never take anything any government tells you at face value”
https://riotimesonline.com/brazil-news/modern-day-censorship/german-mep-on-vaccine-passports-mandates-never-take-anything-any-government-tells-you-at-face-value/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=Uy3nfi4baZ1IHIRqY_Wm76swGk0mKJyCUwjRc2y_wVs-1635955665-0-gaNycGzNCL0
"The difference between tyranny and democracy is very simple, when the government knows everything about you, that's tyranny, I know how it is, to live in tyranny. When you know everything about your government that's democracy".
Cristian Terheş (Romania, ECR)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.