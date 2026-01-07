THE DISTURBING HIDDEN MEANING 🪙 BEHIND THE WIZARD OF OZ

The story you think you know about Dorothy and her ruby slippers is a lie.

Hollywood changed one crucial detail when they made the 1939 movie. One detail so dangerous they had to bury it.





In the original book, Dorothy's slippers weren't ruby. They were silver. Those silver slippers held a secret message about the greatest financial conspiracy of the 1890s. A coded warning about corrupt bankers, fraudulent politicians, and a rigged system designed to crush ordinary Americans.





L. Frank Baum hid this message in a children's story, knowing it was the only way it would survive. He embedded clues in every character, every road, every piece of magic. Once you know what to look for, everything about this beloved tale transforms into something far darker, and far more dangerous, than you ever imagined.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMD1-VVUO1g