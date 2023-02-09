Why The US Military is Studying UFOs | Johnny Harris

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Why The US Military is Studying UFOsThe Pentagon is studying UFOs and I wanted to understand why. What I learned convinced me that we can learn a lot from studying these things.
Check out all my sources for this video here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1y...
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