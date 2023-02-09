Why The US Military is Studying UFOs | Johnny Harris

Why The US Military is Studying UFOsThe Pentagon is studying UFOs and I wanted to understand why. What I learned convinced me that we can learn a lot from studying these things.

Check out all my sources for this video here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1y...

Join the Newsroom (over on Patreon) to get access to behind-the-scenes vlogs, extended interviews, & to support the channel.

See you there! https://www.patreon.com/johnnyharris

